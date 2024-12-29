What’s the difference between AI in mobile phones and regular smart Android features?
-
harryclinston
I’ve been hearing a lot about AI in mobile phones lately, and I’m kind of confused about how it’s different from the usual smart features that Android phones already have. Like, I know Android has stuff like Google Assistant, face unlock, and all those smart options, but then there’s this “AI” term being thrown around everywhere. What’s the actual difference? Is it just a fancy name for features we’ve been using, or does it really add something new? I’m not super tech savvy, so if you guys could explain it in simple terms or share your thoughts, that’d be great. Maybe even some examples of AI in phones?