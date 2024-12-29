Can't synchronize, error “Client Error”
kirill1996
The main password is correct.
The passphrase is correct.
@kirill1996
first thing we do is look at the status:
Suspicious...
@far4 vivaldi://sync-internals/ is completely down too.
@yeswap said in Can't synchronize, error “Client Error”:
It turns out that vivaldi://sync-internals/ is working on the desktop where it indicates sync is working without errors. It seems to only be broken on Android and iOS.
Here's the error on Android:
On iOS the sync internals page doesn't open at all
Fine here
@yeswap
Work on Android:
@Zalex108 I notice that vivaldi://sync-internals/ is redirecting to chrome://sync-internals/ on my Android but not on the desktop. I don't have the Chrome browser installed on either device.
@yeswap
On desktop it just change the URL, you can reach the page on all Chromium browsers like
chrome://settings.
@mib2berlin The error on Android might be related to my degoogled custom ROM, LineageOS for MicroG. My iPhone is completely stock however.
mib2berlin Soprano
@yeswap
Hm, Vivaldi need to contact to https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync
If you open this URL you should get an
Not Founderror.
Any VPN, Firewall app running?
@yeswap
I don't think that's the reason: I have stock firmware, but I have everything google related disabled as much as possible. Synchro works fine.
Android/Vivaldi, by the way, is different for the better from Opera, Brave etc - it's not tied to gApps.
@mib2berlin I do get Not found at https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-syncon both iOS and Android. I'm not using a VPN or firewall.
@yeswap
That's weird. I have both versions of Vivaldi, release and snap, showing this page "vivaldi://sync-internals/", "chrome://sync-internals" fine. Are you sure you have the latest browser updates?
@yeswap
It help you not much yet but we can rule out a network problem.
Try the Snap
@far4 You'd be more helpful if you also pointed to where the status is.
@rkzn
well. The link is at the bottom of every page of the forum
@mib2berlin I fixed it on Android by reinstalling Vivaldi. The original install was from Aurora Store, reinstall was from Uptodown. Brave users have reported the same error with Aurora Store installs https://www.reddit.com/r/brave_browser/comments/16lslp6/dev_ui_module_not_installef/
@yeswap
Ah, you can download Vivaldi directly at vivaldi.com but I am glad it work for you now.
Cheers, mib