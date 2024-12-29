Post your panel, and how you use it
chemistrelapse
Looking for inspiration for how people use their panels now that I finally understand how panels can be useful, essentially as a mini window to help lookup certain things. Here's mine:
Note taking is great for syncing with Android, Mastodon to get my thoughts out of my head and onto somewhere.
Reuters and the Guardian if I stumble upon a post somewhere about some big news event happening.
Cambridge dictionary, because even though I'm a native English speaker me pronounce word bad sometime.
Duckduckgo set to search for site:reddit.com, because Reddit search sucks.
And finally baseball and football reference because I'm a stats nerd (and spend too much time in and around sports subreddits and websites).
Interested to see how you folks set your panel up!
mib2berlin Soprano
@hyari
Hi, without a bit text it is hard to see wich panels you use, I can see WhatsApp, Google Translate so far.
I reduced it to the minimum.
Downloads is in the status bar, the web panels are:
Google Keep, Translate, Slack.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin My bad!
Top to bottom
- Custom command : stack tabs
- Bookmarks
- Downloads
- History
- Windows
- Chatgpt
- Gemini
- DeepL
- Google translate
- Gmail
- Mastodon
- Discord
- Add web panel
- Flexible space
- Setteings
Pesala Ambassador
