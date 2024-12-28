Sync between 2 computers
Hello!
How I can sync tabs + workspaces between 2 computers?
mib2berlin Soprano
@romdev
Hi, they are synced but not in sync.
What I do if I need a workspace on a different device.
Create the needed workspace
Open the Windows panel, Synced Tabs
Select the tabs with Shift or Ctrl+Click
It's a bit tricky to select and not open a tab, select one and move a bit then release the mouse and select the other tabs.
Open all tabs with the context menu.
Hi,
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/
vivaldi://sync-internals/