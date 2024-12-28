Vivaldi fails to detect language of page
Can you reproduce this?
Steps:
Use Vivaldi with a //EDIT: German or German-Swiss UI to get translate button in address field
Open https://labs.gwendragon.de/blog/Computer/Windows/information-on-windows-dpapi
Page has HTML lang="en".
Missing Translate button in address field
Broken Vivaldi Translate!?
Works in Chromium 131.0.6778.205 and Firefox 133.0.3
@DoctorG
Hi, I can reproduce it on 7.0 and the latest snapshot with German UI.
@mib2berlin OK, i will create a bug tracker report now.
Bug tracker: VB-112755 "No detection of page language"
@DoctorG, no problems here
Anyway I prefer to use an extension, because, apart of english, the Vivaldi translator has still difficulty recognizing other languages, but in english text it works s it should.
@Catweazle Strange, fails for German (Swiss) and German UI.
Tested with a fresh profile and a install on German Windows 11!
@DoctorG
I checked only German, too.
@DoctorG, I don't know if it's related, but I often see some difficulties loading your blog, which sometimes takes more than a minute, perhaps it's not a Vivaldi problem, but something with the server..
@Catweazle Not related: but maximum load time for me: 800 ms up to max. 2 sec.
@mib2berlin Yes, seems it is only for geman UI
@DoctorG
Haha, always these Germans.
@DoctorG, yes, one time opened closed and reopen it's also instant, but first time open often >30s ? It's the only page where I have this issue.
@mib2berlin Yes, the Dragon is a german and good Vivaldi fault detection
-
@Catweazle said in Vivaldi fails to detect language of page:
but first time open often >30s
Can take for /blog/ about .8-1.2 sec if nothing was cached before.
But we get Off Topic with discussion about my blog's old software performance.
WTH! Looks like Vivaldi ignores the lang attribute of HTML code of page! and guesses from raw text.
See vivaldi://translate-internals.
This is a hell when language-guessing Chrome software collides with HTML web standards.
//EDIT:
Other browsers let met me page translate.