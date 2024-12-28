Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
So I use a keyboard on my phone (Samsung Dex)
How can I change the ctrl + tab cycle order?
Wish the settings were the same as on desktop....
I've not seen anything related,
Check at Flags or search the option for Chrome/Edge.
They may work too.
