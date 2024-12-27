Sort option for SpeedDial
I appreciate the speed dial sorting feature in the Android Vivaldi browser. It would be helpful to have a similar option in the Desktop version of Vivaldi. Ideally, the feature should allow for both sorted and manual presentation, and it would be beneficial if each speed dial page had unique settings.
Hi,
IDK what settings are you referring to, but, search here whether the suggestion already exist and vote it.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=Speed Dial&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Pesala Ambassador
@glennpd Vote for Reorder Speed Dial by Name.
