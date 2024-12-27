Vivaldi closing tabs by itself(maybe a sync crash?)
This is the 5th time it's happened, randomly, Vivaldi will completely close, and when I reopen it, all of my tabs are closed. Not just on my main front workspace either, all of the tabs, on all of my workspaces, close when this happens. Is there any explanation for this?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Andre6424
Hi, I can't reproduce this on any devices with Windows 11, Vivaldi 7.0.3495.27 , all synced.
Disable tabs in the sync settings to test this.
I guess it is an extension nit working correctly after an update of Vivaldi.
Edit your desktop shortcut and add
--disable-extensions
If both fail you only can test this in a new Profile.
Create one, close all tabs and test it there.