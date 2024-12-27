Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
hi can i ask how do i edit the inactive tab width? sometimes i opened alot of them and when youtube is playing in 1 of them inactive tab i took an hour to find it. there was no audio icon shown too or am i missing something?
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.