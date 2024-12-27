Could not unlock you secure key store / Win10 Home
Had a system I was not using for a couple months. Used an admin account on this system to reset the password of another local user (win 10 home). When I launch Vivaldi for the user with the reset password I know get the following error:
Vivaldi could not unlock you secure key store.
See some posts with this error, but they are all for scenarios when running on Linux. Is there any way to recover the key store for this user?
mib2berlin
@Edward802
Hi, I fear no, a new or empty password changed the Windows user ID.
Vivaldi and all other Chromium browsers use the ID to encrypt some files and folders, passwords for example.
Vivaldi shows a warning message, others simply wipe your passwords.
If you use Vivaldi sync you can delete the file Login Data and start sync, the passwords are downloaded and use the new ID.
If you have a running Vivaldi with all passwords you can export them as .cvs file (Clear Text).
Open
chrome://password-manager/settingsto export and import.
The file Login Data is located at:
\App Data\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\in the corresponding user space.
You may have to reinstall the extensions.
