Linux install on Chromebook, no internet message
I've just added the Valdi browser to my Chromebook using the Linux download version. It was a really smooth install process and everything seems to be in place. But when I search, I get a message saying "no internet". I'm using NextDNS, could this be causing a problem.
@M14C 7 have you tried with LAN? If you lost WiFi. Turn off power supply and discharge caps by holding down on button. Then turn power on again and reboot.
@Johnips Hi John, thanks for your suggestion. I'm currently using Chrome at the same time and that is connecting via Wi-Fi to the internet.
Just try 1.1.1.1 DNS and see. Vivaldi defaults to "Startpage" search engine now. A good choice IMO.
I changed it to 1.1.1.1, but I'm still getting the no internet message. I'm new to this forum and to Vivaldi, is there any way that I can contact the company support team directly by email or by phone?
@M14C this is a very very strange issue. If you are connected to Internet AND Chrome working but not Vivaldi? I have never heard that ever happen before.
Hi John, yes, I was surprised. Thank you very much for your help on the issue.Best wishes, Mark.
@M14C
Hi, as Vivaldi is free software there is no company support, users help users here in the forum.
We just need a Chromebook user to help you.
I guess as new user you can change the title of your first post.
I flagged the post for a moderator to change it what you want, maybe "Linux install on Chromebook, no internet message".
