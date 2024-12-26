Website won't open but does in Safari
PuterSaurus
I'm confused on why some websites won't open in Vivaldi but will in Safari.
One example:
https://www.briggs-riley.com/collections/backpacks
When I go to this page it opens some features of the site but not the actual items to shop from.
Is it me or a limitation of this site?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@PuterSaurus No reason to be confused. Just disable the adblocker and the site should work fine. At least it does here.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
PuterSaurus
Thank you!
