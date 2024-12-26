Password Autofill shows all for a domain
I stumbled upon a issue on a PC and was asked by a relative.
Autofill dropdown for saved password/login show up by domain and not only by sub-domain.
Seems password manager autofill does not work by URL.
Means: it list all passwords for a domain, for www.example.com, for example.com, for test.example.com, for webmail.example.com and so on. Getting a long list which can not be distinguished.
Strange issue of Chromium password manager?
@DoctorG Yes, a quirk of the password manager in Chromium.
I guess they think it's better to choose by domain and not host/subdomain.
In case the site changes its login url and confuses poor users who do not understand urls at all, or even look at the address bar.
For instance, say user saves login for
login.example.com
then later the site changes to
auth.example.com
Then user might not see the saved login for
login.and will have to enter it again.
All to avoid confusing poor users.
@Pathduck There are sites where the same login applies to all subdomains (Slashdot comes to mind), so they may not have much choice there.
@sgunhouse Yes, same with StackExchange sites that I visit regularly. In those cases, this is very useful.