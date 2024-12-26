@DoctorG Yes, a quirk of the password manager in Chromium.

I guess they think it's better to choose by domain and not host/subdomain.

In case the site changes its login url and confuses poor users who do not understand urls at all, or even look at the address bar.

For instance, say user saves login for

login.example.com

then later the site changes to

auth.example.com

Then user might not see the saved login for login. and will have to enter it again.

All to avoid confusing poor users.