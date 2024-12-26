Profile data of first profile (in sync) lost after deleting second (in sync)
I experienced a issue with Sync.
First Default profile (No 1) was synced all.
I added a new second (No 2).
I closed No 1 browser window.
Synced No 2 all data to get the same data as No 1.
Did some surfing with No 2.
Deleted profile No 2 with Manage Profiles.
Profile No 1 was automatically opened.
Now i had no data in it!
Never had that before.
For me such is a trap to get lost synced data.
I can reproduce it!
Reported now:
VB-112738 "Default Profile data lost after deletion of second with Manage Profiles"
//edit: I guess, that devs should avoid that a syncchronisation can be attached to more than one browser profile.