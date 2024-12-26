Duplicating the address bar
My objective is to have the address bar/field on the bottom of the browser but keep the buttons and search field on top. It appears that a possible solution would be to duplicate the address bar but I'm not sure if that is possible. Thoughts and suggestions will be appreciated. Thanks.
mib2berlin Soprano
@megoobee
Hi, this is possible without a modification.
Right click on a address bar button, choose Customize, drag the address bar from the Toolbar Editor to the status bar.
Cheers, mib
Awesome, thanks.