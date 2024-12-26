Can't interact with Spotify progress/seek bar with sidebar
Its the highlighted bar in this image. Works on Edge sidebar. But on Vivaldi I cant drag it with mouse cursor.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@fahad44 Hi, it works in Edge because Edge opens only the desktop version of the site.
By default Vivaldi uses the mobile version.
This does not work well for Spotify because it assumes you have a touch device.
Toggle to the desktop version and it works.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/web-panels/