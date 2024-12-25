don`t reduce the size of a pinned tab neither put on the left border
please consider leave the tab in its location and size.. i find it more useful
thanks in advance
Pesala Ambassador
@gmocamilo Please vote for the existing request.
Option to Not Shrink Pinned Tabs
In this proposal, there is also an request for the placement of a pinned tab.
Maybe it’s worth changing the title, leaving only the words to not place the tab at the left border?
By adding a link to the request with a topic pointer - Option to Not Shrink Pinned Tabs?