Grouping tabs
-
Good day! Is it possible to make the tab strip in the browser go as the second line under the first?
-
@polo4ka See Two-Level Tab Stacks - You can fixthe second bar line (see lock at end)
and check tab Settings.
Good day! Is it possible to make the tab strip in the browser go as the second line under the first?
@polo4ka See Two-Level Tab Stacks - You can fixthe second bar line (see lock at end)
and check tab Settings.
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.