Profile browser Sync overwritten
-
When the sync option was restored after being down for some weeks, I tried to sync my data, but it replaced my previous sync with the current one. After reinstalling Windows, I hoped to recover my lost data through the sync feature; however, it had overwritten everything.
I do have a backup of pre-windows reinstall vivaldi AppData folder. Is there a way to revert all my data using this backup? Do I need to log out temporarily to transfer the old data to the new since when i tried doing this by moving the old default folder it didn't work.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@tyj
Hi, you can copy the foder \App Data\Local\Vivaldi"Default" over from your backup but some files are encrypted with your old Windows user ID.
Passwords, Extensions and Cookies if I remember correclty.
If you had exported your passwords at some point you can import it to the new install.
Important is to delete or move the new "Default" folder, if you copy it over the new folder files in Sessions get mixed and your tabs and sessions break.
Cheers, mib