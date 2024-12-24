Font size, a core issue
-
Beurtheret
Using Vivaldi browser primarily to read articles, I need to be able to select a default font size for webpages independently from pictures to read comfortably on the phone.
"Font Zoom" is actually a default Zoom that zooms all web pages as a whole according to the percentage you set: everything is zoomed - picture and text. It is a feature. Yet it does not address the issue raised above.
Thank you
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Beurtheret Go into Settings, tap the magnifying glass at the top and type font. A setting Match Android font size is displayed. It's off by default. Turn that on and see if it resolves your issue.
-
RadekPilich
@edwardp thanks, I want aware of that, testing the effect
s now