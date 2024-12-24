Windows Vivaldi menus style is square,too ugly
Why are Windows menus square? They're ugly.
Completely different from other labels
mib2berlin Soprano
@kinmfer7
Hi, ugly is relative, Chrome is ugly.
Anyway, the rounding of your last image depends on the setting in Settings, Themes, Editor , Settings.
The other menus are pure Chromium code, Edge looks the same, for example.
You cant change this.
@mib2berlin In other Chromium-based browsers, the right-click menus are normal rounded rectangles, not like the first and second pictures.
The last picture I put means that this is the UI managed by Vivaldi itself, which is normal.
Everything works fine on the mac version
Strange that Vivaldi button menu has no roundings.
mib2berlin Soprano
@kinmfer7
This is Edge:
But I am all for users should be able to change this.
@mib2berlin Edge is normal on my computer.hhh
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@kinmfer7 Vivaldi is "normal" on my computer.
hhh?
Win10, Stable 7.0, clean profile.
For ugly rounded bloated menus:
Settings > Appearance
Compact menu layout
Restart
This is the default so clearly you've changed this yourself.
@Pathduck Yes, you are right, thanks.
But it would be better if the previous effect can be achieved in compact mode.
Everything else is basically normal, but when you right-click on the bookmark folder, it's still ugly.