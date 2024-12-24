The sync service is not available in China.
I remember that sync used to work fine before the service had issues. After the recent fix, I now have to use a VPN to sync.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@ZhanXiaoGe Far as I know, no services hosted at
vivaldi.comworks in China and never has. This includes translate and even downloading and updating.
https://www.chinafirewalltest.com/?siteurl=https%3A%2F%2Fbifrost.vivaldi.com%2Fvivid-sync
Aaron Translator
- This has nothing to do with Vivaldi.
这与Vivaldi无关
- All Vivaldi.net websites can be accessed normally.
各个Vivalidi.net都可以正常访问
- This has nothing to do with Vivaldi.
I tested with the link Pathduck provided and all servers are able to connect.
@Aaron Yes, I understand. That's exactly why I hope the self-hosted sync service feature can be implemented as soon as possible.
@ZhanXiaoGe This is how Opera Mini died.
@EricJH
It does show as BLOCKED on my end. Currently, vivaldi.net is still accessible, but the sync service URL provided by @Pathduck – https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync – is indeed unreachable.
@Aaron With the VPN enabled, it works fine on my end. This might be caused by some other issue. I can also see the tabs opened on the Android side from the desktop.