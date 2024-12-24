Favicons not displaying on tabs for any sites, any windows
Ever since I upgraded to the version of Vivaldi with "bubble" tabs, favicons have completely disappeared from the tabs. Even from pinned tabs, which makes them completely useless.
There is no setting that I can find to enable favicons in tabs.
This renders Vivaldi unusable enough for me that I may need to switch browsers after something like five years of being a Vivaldi user.
Please advise.
Screenshots:
Resolved:
It appears my Vivaldi was still using an old custom CSS file which I thought I had disabled by changing its extension, but MacOS had hidden the extension and it was still being affected by this.
Oops!
But I actually would like to be able to disable favicons if there are more than
nnumber of tabs open. Or if the tab width is less than
npixels in width and it is not pinned.
I wonder, is there a way to accomplish this?
Hi,
Ask on Mods section.
Actually I was able to accomplish this with CSS container queries.
I just set
container-type: inline-sizeon the
.tabclass element and then do a container query like:
@container (min-width: 30px) { /* revert styles that hide favicons normally here */ }
Along with similar styles that show the favicons if the tab is pinned using the
.is-pinnedclass and also selecting for whether
.tab-header .favicon:has(img[srcset='/resources/[email protected]'])using the
:has()selector, to selectively always show any tab that has a speed dial favicon.
So you can add it to the Mods section for others to find it too.
@Zalex108 OK, done