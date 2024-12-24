Hi there!

I had lost access to my Win10 PC and now had to start working on a Win11 one. However, I don't know why, the font in most sites looks awful - and nothing that I change in Vivaldi's settings under "Webpages > Fonts" will fix it... I don't know what to do or how to fix this.

These are some screens taken as examples:

Is there any way to fix it? Thanks in advance!

EDIT.: I ended up fixing it; it was a matter of enabling 'ClearType' in Windows. I tried to delete this post but couldn't.