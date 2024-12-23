Unable to Add my website domain's email to Vivaldi
-
Lindseyluna
Hello. I am not sure what is happening but I cannot get my domain site's email to be added to vivaldi.
I have been able to connect my yahoo & gmail but I can't get my mail.mydomain.com to set up.
I have even reached out to my web hosting for help and we adjusted all of the settings to try different ways. I also removed my email forwarder.
I have been able to get it added to other places like the Edison Email app. I really would like to have the option to send emails through Vivaldi.
-
tcltk Supporters
Try the manual set up using imap.mydomain.com and smtp.mydomain.com as it is indicated on their webpage. "mail.mydomain.com" is probably a wrong address.
-
@Lindseyluna Welcome to the forum!
The same server settings that work for thunderbird or any other email program you may have running should also work for Vivaldi. Usually Vivaldi finds the correct settings just by entering the email address when adding the new mail account.
-
tcltk Supporters
@WildEnte said in Unable to Add my website domain's email to Vivaldi:
Usually Vivaldi finds the correct settings just by entering the email address when adding the new mail account
The exception is when you do a manual setup to avoid the use of double checking. You stumble on the following form :
"mail.vivaldi.net" and "mail.vivaldi.net" instead of "imap.vivaldi.net" and "smtp.vivaldi.net" is a misleading example. I will not report a bug or anything of the like, they have tons of them by now, and so it will be soon forgot.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Lindseyluna By any chance does your IMAP (incoming) server require StartTLS (port 143) to connect?
Vivaldi Mail does not support StartTLS for IMAP, only for SMTP (outgoing).
To be able to successfully add an e-mail account to Vivaldi Mail,. the IMAP (or POP) setting requires the use of SSL/TLS. Although SSL/TLS and StartTLS are both available as options for the SMTP setting.