Hello. I am not sure what is happening but I cannot get my domain site's email to be added to vivaldi.

I have been able to connect my yahoo & gmail but I can't get my mail.mydomain.com to set up.

I have even reached out to my web hosting for help and we adjusted all of the settings to try different ways. I also removed my email forwarder.

I have been able to get it added to other places like the Edison Email app. I really would like to have the option to send emails through Vivaldi.