Articles in all feeds are double
Why are all the articles appearing 2x?
@Granite1 Is this a newly built-in feature that it is not worth commenting on?
tcltk Supporters
I read the title of your post yesterday and it happened the same trouble today. Because of a bad hierarchy in the directories of my email (Vivaldi client), I suppressed this email addresses and all the messages from the disks. After recreating the same email address and downloading all the mail messages, the feeds messages are now double. It seems that when rebuilding the mail database , Vivaldi rebuilds also the feeds database, but in adding one more time the previous feeds messages. The question is did you change something between the moment the feeds messages were one and the moment they became double ?
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.18 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3758)
tcltk Supporters
Continuing ... A bit more complicated than I I thought : if m1 and m2 header feed messages , the ones that are in the list of feeds, only one is linked to the message file. If you click on m1, m1+m2 are higlighted, same if you click on m2. The magic, but better to test it on uninteresting messages, when you clcik on "delete", only the ghost message disappears, so it happened to me. ... Really a design to improve ...
By the way, Merry Christmas ... time to relax ...
@tcltk :
The question is did you change something between the moment the feeds messages were one and the moment they became double ?
Yes, I had done exactly the same as you did: deleting then recreating.
Obviously, this is a bug.
If you click on m1, m1+m2 are higlighted, same if you click on m2. The magic, but better to test it on uninteresting messages, when you clcik on "delete", only the ghost message disappears, so it happened to me
Exactly the same here. I have to click 2x on Delete to delete m2 as well.
Merry Xmas to you too, and I wish you a prosperous, healthy year 2025.
mossman Ambassador
I didn't reply sooner since this is a common error I have mentioned on the forum many times over many years...
I think it can happen when the website re-publishes the article (same article, new date/time) but I have also had cases when Vivaldi just fetches the same thing again. This used to happen all the time but seems to be much better these days.
Nothing to do about the ones repeated by the server though - just have to delete and ignore.