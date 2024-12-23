Bookmark bar (and side panel) folder colour.
Poscolerep
Hi guys, i need your help.
I'm not so much into css, But I do my best to try.
I'have a problem and I don't know how to solve it.
I really would "YELLOW" folder icon in bookmark menu and Bookmark bar, regardless of the theme.
I seach here in the forum, and i also used (don't blame me) also chatgpt. But with no success...
This is my last try. It works for Bookmark menu, but NOT for Bookmark Bar.
Any help would be appreciated.
/* Colore delle icone delle cartelle e spazio tra testo e icona (menu laterale) */ .vivaldi-tree .tree-row svg, .vivaldi-tree .tree-row[data-selected] svg, .vivaldi-tree .tree-row[data-selected]:hover svg { fill: #FACA4C !important; /* Colore giallo */ stroke: #FACA4C !important; /* Colore del bordo */ } /* Colore delle icone delle cartelle nella barra dei preferiti */ .bookmark-bar .folder .icon svg, .bookmark-bar .folder .icon { fill: #FACA4C !important; /* Colore giallo per le icone delle cartelle */ stroke: #FACA4C !important; /* Colore del bordo delle icone */ } /* Rimuove l'opacità dalle icone (per assicurarne la visibilità) */ .vivaldi-tree .tree-row svg path, .bookmark-bar .folder .icon svg path { fill-opacity: 1 !important; /* Assicura che le icone siano completamente visibili */ }
@Poscolerep Try to add this to your code
.bookmarkbarItem.folder svg { fill: #FACA4C !important; stroke: #FACA4C !important; } .bookmarkbarItem.folder svg path { fill-opacity: 1 !important; }
You still won't be able to theme nested folders though, because bookmark bar is vivaldi UI only at first level (subfolders are inherited by chromium).
Poscolerep
@Hadden89
Oh, it works great!
Thankyou...
Can I abuse your kindness and expertise in css?
What's wrong with:
.addressfield input.url {font-size: 28px !important; }
I don't want to use zoom, or getting everything "bigger", i just would adress bar with a bigger font.... But it doesn't work.