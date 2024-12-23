Synchronisation
My synchronization session for 07.12.24 has disappeared. I reinstalled the system and the synchronization server crashed, now Vivaldi does not offer to restore the previous synchronization.
@demitelum
Hi!
This topic has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103964/21-12-24-sync-d-data-lost
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/104025/23-12-24-sync-is-down
Please,
Continue there.
