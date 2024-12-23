Suboptimal avatar processing (size bloat)
The avatar uploading interface in:
https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/me
; may unjustifiably sophisticate well-optimized input image.
(pointless cumbersome cropping & bad recompression)
Similar to that in GitHub:
https://github.com/orgs/community/discussions/145830
Note the dimensions limit is 320x320 for Vivaldi.
@masterquestionable Note that the image isn't actually cropped, if I right-click on yours as shown on this page and open it in a new tab I get a 320x320 square image. The resizing and cropping is done in the user's browser, not on the server.
(I suppose mask would be better than crop - it isn't removed just hidden.)
I mean the forced cropping procedure for the avatar upload.
Which limits output at 320x320 after all. (so bigger input maybe meaningless)
And seems to have bad default crop area for square images:
Input square image not fully chosen by default..? (manual reset required)
Note the "size bloat" means file size:
The procedure may cause that both bigger and of worse quality:
Or bigger of same quality ones; be preferred over well-optimized input.
For the in-browser processing: probably no real difference between "mask" or "crop".
(all interpolation from the same data)
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@masterquestionable This forum software is made by NodeBB, and I doubt there's much Vivaldi admins can do about the avatar resize code.
I suggest you take it up on the NodeBB community.
https://community.nodebb.org
Thanks for clarification.
But what I mention is primarily on "
login.vivaldi.net":
Probably not part of the forum?
(and the avatar thing seemingly affects more than forum)