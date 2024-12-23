23/12/24 | Sync is Down
-
The sync service is down again，23/12/24
Hello, what is the reason for the synchronization failure?
--
ModEdit: Title
-
With my stable build Sync is hunkey dorey but when I then started my Snapshot version using another account it reports an upload error.
Not sure what's happening. Let's keep an eye out whether this is just a temporary glitch or a sign of something bigger.
Edit: the stable version now also reports an upload error.
-
I don't know which option I like worse: either something else happened and caused it to go down again, or the complainers who were using sync as a backup solution got to them and they scrapped the new solution to try to get the old one working again.
-
The latter is unlikely. It is a Sunday night in Central European time zon.
Checking the Vivaldi status pages does not state anything about such activities. If that were the case that would only be tested with the Sopranos first and not live.
-
@EricJH Mine just synced, so hopefully just a blip.
-
My browsers are synched again. It could just have been a performance hiccup.
-
Mine is synced again.
-
Mine is not syncing since yesterday. It keeps saying 'initializing sync' and does nothing. 23 Dec sync server status says 30% uptime. looks like again some issues with sync service.
-
Does logging out and back in make a difference?
-
@EricJH : no, it is not making any difference. tried a few times to log out and back in.
-
@sipmr :now sync failure on vivaldi mobile as well. ' Sync has failed: Server Error'
-
NoncarbonatedClack
mine failed as well, with "initializing sync".
Logout and login prompted me to create a new encryption password for some reason.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@sipmr
Hi, are you in the same network with mobile and desktop?
A user report the Internet Service Provider block sync, you can test this with disabling WiFi on your mobile.
-
manikandan
After half a month of downtime, it worked yesterday but is now down for me again. Frustrating!
-
This post is deleted!
-
For me sync is working fine at the moment. Could be a local issue?
-
Hi,
Fine here.
By the time of the report, I would imagine it's because the mass use of the service after the restore and possibly, the coincidence with the DB back up.
Let's see for either reports or info.
-
Sync between Android 10 and Linux and Windows 11 is fine now.
-
mossman Ambassador
@EricJH said in 23/12/24 | Sync is Down:
Does logging out and back in make a difference?
-
Hi,
Just for the record,
I've been dragging a Password Sync problem on Android since before the big Sync server problem.
All was in Sync except Passwords.
Once the service was fixed, the problem remained.
Had to reset the App and now everything syncs fine.
You can backup the passwords before from V settings on Android too.