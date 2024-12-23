Cannot Enter Encrypted Password During Sync Setup
wengkitt10
Is the sync service down again? I’m trying to set up sync, but I can’t enter the encrypted password. After I enter the password and click ‘Save and Continue,’ it just gets stuck there, and nothing happens.
I'm using version 7.0.3495.27 on Window 11
Hi!
This topic has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/104025/23-12-24-sync-is-down
Please,
Continue there.
ZZalex108 locked this topic