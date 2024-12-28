[Solved] Password sync cannot be enabled on Android
Does anyone ever respond to bug reports? I've been waiting for 2 months, and this whole time I can't sync passwords from my phone to other devices. It's really frustrating. I'm copying part of the confirmation email below:
Summary: Cannot enable password sync Key: VAB-10258 Project: Vivaldi Android Browser Environment: Vivaldi version: 6.9.3451.114 Operating System: Android ( bit) Device model: SM-F711B User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 10; K) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Mobile Safari/537.36 Vivaldi/6.9.3451.114 Attachments: Screen_Recording_20241022_135126_Vivaldi.zip
Cannot enable password sync
Steps to reproduce:
Enable password sync in sertings
Expected behaviour:
Password sync should show in sync-internals
Actual behaviour:
Password sync does not show in sync-internals, and upon restarting Vivaldi, it is disabled in settings. See attached video.
On the 1st of November, I replied to the email with:
The issue persists in v7.0
It is very frustrating that I cannot sync my passwords.
Later I added the following + a video, which you can see in the link:
I can see that just exiting sync settings and coming back shows the inability to turn on password sync.
https://youtube.com/shorts/mF8cb-iaFVk?feature=share
@Lever said in Password sync cannot be enabled on Android:
6.9.3451.114
Update Vivaldi first to current 7.0.
I checked my 7.0.3505.157 / Android 10 and all synced nice.
@DoctorG I mention in the post "The issue persists in v7.0". Have you seen the vid in the link?
I am on the latest version (same as you).
I'm starting to feel like I will have to re-install the app, but here's the problem:
To not lose the unsynced passwords, I will have to export them in plain text, but there's somehow no feature to import them again .
mib2berlin Soprano
@Lever
Hi, open
vivaldi:password-manager/settings, the import is not reachable from the internal Vivaldi settings.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Hi, when I copy the url, this is what I get:
-
Hi,
- Export the Android Passwords from V Settings.
- Import them to Desktop
- Reset the V App on Android
- Sync again
This fixed the situation on a couple of broken profiles on Android.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@mib2berlin
Ah sorry, I missed this is an Android thread.
@Zalex108 Had to do this. Strange thing is that this issue was present on both of my Android phones, so after exporting passwords and loading them on desktop, I had to reinstall the app on both phones. Of course the settings for the mobile app did not sync and I had to setup everything again
Yes,
Happened on Stable and Snap on A10 in 3 profiles ATM.
-
