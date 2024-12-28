Does anyone ever respond to bug reports? I've been waiting for 2 months, and this whole time I can't sync passwords from my phone to other devices. It's really frustrating. I'm copying part of the confirmation email below:

Summary: Cannot enable password sync Key: VAB-10258 Project: Vivaldi Android Browser Environment: Vivaldi version: 6.9.3451.114 Operating System: Android ( bit) Device model: SM-F711B User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 10; K) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Mobile Safari/537.36 Vivaldi/6.9.3451.114 Attachments: Screen_Recording_20241022_135126_Vivaldi.zip

Cannot enable password sync

Steps to reproduce:

Enable password sync in sertings

Expected behaviour:

Password sync should show in sync-internals

Actual behaviour:

Password sync does not show in sync-internals, and upon restarting Vivaldi, it is disabled in settings. See attached video.

On the 1st of November, I replied to the email with:

The issue persists in v7.0

It is very frustrating that I cannot sync my passwords.

Later I added the following + a video, which you can see in the link:

I can see that just exiting sync settings and coming back shows the inability to turn on password sync.

https://youtube.com/shorts/mF8cb-iaFVk?feature=share