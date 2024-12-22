Solved Unable to Display External Content
Pesala Ambassador
I have some emails containing images, like this:
However, there is no button to Load External Content.
yojimbo274064400
The image is no longer available to download.
FWIW problem here is the same visual cues are used for:
- blocked remote content
- remote content that is no longer available
Consider raising a feature request to make this clearer
tcltk Supporters
In you raw message , jus after the expression "Your order Information" you can find a path to your image, something like (just an example) "<img src=3D"https://www.xyz.abc/content/dam/lb=
p/application-pph/Picto-Notif.gif" width=3D"120px" height=3D"120px" alt=3D"=
" align=3D"center" class=3D"float-center" alt=3D"Nouvelle notification" sty=
le=3D"width:120px; height: 120px">" Comparing with successful loaded image could give you a clue. It seemed that something has not fired the presence of the button : no image,... no cry ... as the song says.
greybeard Ambassador
Personally I use Mail in ¨Text Only" mode and that is how my emails with images show up.
You may have accidentally toggled that on.
To verify check your Mail settings under ¨Mail Rendering¨.
Pesala Ambassador
@tcltk Viewing the RAW Message I see this image link:
[image: The Edinburgh Woollen Mill]
http://ewm-mail.com/re?l=3DD4I10eybr4II0I10du2bg&s=3D
Maybe the coding is wrong, or uBlock Origin is blocking the URL.
@Pesala what happen if you add octopus.energy as a contact?
(the not shown image could be a bug, but you might need to open the eml file with another client)
Ublock shouldn't be able to affect mail views but you can try to disable it to see if it helps)
Pesala Ambassador
@greybeard I view mail as HTML
@Hadden89 [email protected] is already in my contacts
tcltk Supporters
@Pesala said in Unable to Display External Content:
Maybe the coding is wrong, or uBlock Origin is blocking the URL.
http://ewm-mail.com is not secured. When I go there it switches to https://ewm-mail.com , but Vivaldi may reject this link ? . As greybeard I always use text, so I cannot say if I had this situation or even pay attention to it.
tcltk Supporters
@Pesala said in Unable to Display External Content:
octopus.energy is already in my contacts
19 February 2024 .. you were just in time to read your emails of the year ! Just teasing you, I guess it is just an example.
PPesala has marked this topic as solved
Pesala Ambassador