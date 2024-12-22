Sync Tracker and Ad Blocker on multiple devices
L4igleNo1r
Hello,
Would it be possible to add synchronization of Tracker and Ad Blocker lists that are manually added to Vivaldi?
I've added quite a few lists on my desktop computer, I need to do the same thing on my laptop and then on my smartphone. I think this could be a time-saver.
Thank you for your work
Hi!
This topic has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/55477/sync-tracker-and-ad-blocking-sources
Please,
Continue there.
Thank you
