I'm very glad to see sync restored, but was surprised to find all of my data gone. I recovered from this by syncing my master machine to the cloud first.

Now, however, I notice that none of my devices has a name listed under the cloud icon's drop-down menu:

It's very hard to know which device is which in this state. Is there a way to restore the device names to the menu? I have verified that each device still has its name intact at source.