Please add a possibility to save a web site as PDF
-
Hi,
Would like to use Vivaldi as my main browser but due to the fact that only Opera can save a web site in PDF format I have to use Opera.
Please add a possibility to save a web site as PDF in Vivaldi! PDF is so practical to save important information and mail is to email box or upload it to OneDrive.
Thank You so much!
Merry Christmas and
Happy New Year!
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@VivalFem
Hi, please vote for the existing request with the like button in the first post.
The request has only 14 user votes since 2020, I fear this will not implemented any time soon.
You can search for existing request in the forum or a user page with a request database.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=pdf&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Welcome to the forum, mib
-
ZZalex108 locked this topic
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests