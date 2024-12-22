New encryption password
-
bazzacollins
When I opened my Mac browser this morning I saw a warning that sync was disabled and was pointed towards settings, where I'm being asked to create a new encryption password. Is there any reason for this? Or is it a bug? Can confirm sync isn't working.
-
Hi!
This topic has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103964/21-12-24-sync-d-data-lost
Please,
Continue there.
--
PS! Often you'll get an answer to your question faster by using the Search Function.
Plus LonM's
Thank you
-
ZZalex108 locked this topic