I had all the data on my PC and the phone until I synced (lost passwords)
LogicDaemon
So I don't understand. Today sync asked to enter the key again.
Before I did, all the data was in place.
But after I did and started the sync, browser removed all the passwords. First on the PC, then on Android.
What is that?
Fortunately, I have actual backups so I can recover. But still, why would it remove existing data by syncing it?
LogicDaemon
even more interestingly, the passwords are back after 2 hours O_o
Hi!
This topic has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103964/21-12-24-sync-d-data-lost
Please,
Continue there.
PS! Often you'll get an answer to your question faster by using the Search Function.
Plus LonM's
Thank you
