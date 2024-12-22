book marks sync works but none of my book marks showed up
-
divinefox55
WTF? book marks sync works but none of my book marks showed up or password way to go Vivaldi
-
21.12.24
Hi,
The Sync Service seems fixed.
On the other side,
We've seem some effects:
Empty Server Data
New Encryption Key needed
Continue
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103964/21-12-24-sync-d-data-lost-new-encryption-key
On Android,
It seems some Stacks has been lost
Continue
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103961/all-tab-stacks-lost-no-way-to-recover
Please read and continue on those other Threads to discuss the downsides.
Thank you
-
ZZalex108 locked this topic
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Forum