I have seen other posts about this but it is so difficult to navigate in this forum, so I'll try to get an answer here. I got a new disc and re-downloaded Vivaldi at the same time as the sync crash happened. I don't really care about the workspaces, but all my folders of 5 years are gone. The sync tab in the settings have been updated, in does not look like it did before. Were all my tabs saved on my disc that I now have cleaned?
Hi, if you had cleaned/formated your old disk it is very hard to recover the content you need, you need special software to "unerease" it.
The file you need is in \user\username\App Data\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
and it is the file "Bookmarks".
Just copy it over and overwrite the file in the same location on the new disk.
@mib2berlin I will try to get the data back. Thank you your answer