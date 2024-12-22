That's enough.
-
Electra225
I left Firefox due to deteriorating product. I thought Vivaldi would be a suitable answer. I learned to live with the poor way the Bookmarks worked. But today, Vivaldi desktop browser reported an error with Sync, then to find all my stacked tabs on my mobile are gone, only unstacked are left. That's enough. Done with it. So it's off to Google Chrome I go. Good bye, Vivaldi.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Electra225 The issue with Sync, has been resolved. It should now be working again for everyone.
-
21.12.24
Hi,
The Sync Service seems fixed.
On the other side,
We've seem some effects:
Empty Server Data
New Encryption Key needed
Continue
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103964/21-12-24-sync-d-data-lost-new-encryption-key
On Android,
It seems some Stacks has been lost
Continue
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103961/all-tab-stacks-lost-no-way-to-recover
Please read and continue on those other Threads to discuss the downsides.
Thank you
-
ZZalex108 locked this topic
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Vivaldi for Android