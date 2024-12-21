Chrome Extensions
ProtonBambi
The chrome store will not allow extensions to be installed!!!!
@ProtonBambi Guessing... Make sure you have this setting enabled.
mib2berlin Soprano
@ProtonBambi
Hi, I installed one Yesterday, no problem.
Please add your Vivaldi, OS version and a link to such an extension.
Cheers, mib
shojivrstrinova8
@lfisk it supposed to be enabled by default?
@shojivrstrinova8 Don't know what the default setting is... but it needs to be Enabled to install Extensions from Chrome source.
@ProtonBambi if you are on 7 or 8.x, chrome store doesn't allow the installation anymore. If not, check the flag above.
@lfisk @shojivrstrinova8 is default enabled (for obvious reasons)