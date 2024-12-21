No "Back" Arrow
mscarrington
The "Back" arrow - to return to the last URL - is missing. What's up?
TIA
Mike
See Attachment.
@mscarrington you may have removed it by accident. you can restore your toolbars to default by right clicking the address bar and choosing the 'reset' option
mscarrington
Lon, I don't have a 'reset' option like you show. I hovered my cursor in the URL bar and right-clicked. Right? It didn't work.
mib2berlin Soprano
@mscarrington
Hi, don't click in the address field but in the address bar on an icon.
Cheers, mib
mscarrington
Beautiful mib. Thank you so very much.
Pesala Ambassador
