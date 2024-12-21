Synchronization encryption password
Hey,
Today I got a message saying that synchronization isn't currently working. I had to set a new encryption password in the settings. Why did that happen? Do you have to set it again after a certain amount of time?
Greetings
mib2berlin Soprano
@neolock
Hi and no, the sync system had an outage over days and the Vivaldi team had to clean up the sync server.
Some user report data loss, backup your profile folder "Default", the path is shown in Help > About.
You can use your old encryption password or choose a new one.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Thank you for the Information.
Hi!
