I love Vivaldi Browser but why isn't it on F-Droid?
mborges2570
Hello, some time ago I started to de-Google. I was looking for solutions and alternatives, and one of them is Vivaldi, which I find to be a great alternative to Chrome.
However, I noticed that it is not available on F-Droid. I can download it from the Play Store, but I really want to get rid of my Google account. I have never used Uptodown before, and while Huawei Gallery could be another option, I prefer to use only open-source apps whenever possible.
Aaron Translator
@mborges2570
Please save this URL:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/latest/
@mborges2570, it's because Vivaldi isn't full OpenSource, at least not in the strict definition, 5% of the script, related to it's unique UI is proprietary of Vivaldi, but full auditable. Because of this it don't fit the strict F-Droid norm for an app.
You can download Vivaldi also from it's homepage, if you don't want it from UptoDown or the PlayStore.
mborges2570
@Catweazle Thanks!