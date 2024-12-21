Hello, some time ago I started to de-Google. I was looking for solutions and alternatives, and one of them is Vivaldi, which I find to be a great alternative to Chrome.

However, I noticed that it is not available on F-Droid. I can download it from the Play Store, but I really want to get rid of my Google account. I have never used Uptodown before, and while Huawei Gallery could be another option, I prefer to use only open-source apps whenever possible.