CTRL+SPACE does not work
-
Angelicx999
My usual shortcut for closing tabs is ctrl+space but it wont work anymore, I can't even enter in the shortcut keybind menu. Not a keyboard problem other shortcuts work fine. Only thing I've noticed is that the previous and next page icons get brighter.
Vivladi version:7.0.3495.27(latest)
Happened since today
Windows 10 Pro 10.0.19043
