Team Stop Deleting Topics!
BlokZinciri
After rightful critiques you now removing topics?!
Ohh another RED FLAG for Vivaldi!
BYE BYE x 2!
Hi,
AFAIK, there's just a merging of duplicate topics.
You should have a notification about that.
Viqsi Supporters
Yeah, looks to me like they're just consolidating common discussion into one thread.
@BlokZinciri said in Team Stop Deleting Topics!:
Threads are merged or closed.
Deleting threads were only done by Moderators when content violate Terms of Use.