Sync error: "Upload: Conflict wih another user's data ocurred"
Whoa! this popped up during te recent sync server downtime.
What the heck does that mean?
Hi,
How many devices on the same account were Syncronizing at the same time?
@Zalex108 three.
Sync finally occurred (thanks for getting the servers back up), but the message is a little alarming. I don't want my data cominging with anyone else's.
So what does that message mean?
mib2berlin
@Tlam
Hi, anyone else could only another device you use.
So if you get the message on the desktop there maybe is a conflict with your laptop, if it use the same device name for example.
Only you have the encryption password, not even the Vivaldi team can read your data.
Cheers, mib
tcltk
@Tlam said in Sync error: "Upload: Conflict wih another user's data ocurred":
So what does that message mean?
Probably a fugitive conflict while they tried to recover data. At least you know, apparently, that mixing data with another user is not possible, at least there is a message to prevent it. But when there is such a failure it is better to logout from synchronization : when it restarts, you know exactly the state of your data, then you will not see any message at all !
Thanks to all for the comments. The message has not popped up again.