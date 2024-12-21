@lasernat I am unable to reproduce.

I recommend trying the Troubleshooting steps. I would recommend, like mib2berlin to try it in a Guest Profile window. If that works, something in your profile is causing the problem.

In particular be aware of extensions that may cause problems.

If you cannot find the cause, and it persists, report a bug and upload a crash dump. Please note that it will probably be a couple of weeks until we can analyze crash dumps due to the end-of-year vacations.