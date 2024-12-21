How to set up search field on bookmarks bar to search for bookmarks?
Hi, can anyone tell me how to set the search field on the bookmarks panel so that the search takes place in the bookmarks and NOT open the search engine site?!
mib2berlin
@pda
Hi, you cant, the search field on the start page or in the address bar is for search engines only.
Use Quick Commands for this, you can configure it to show only bookmarks, even bookmark nicknames only.
Open QC with F2.
Settings > Quick Commands.
Cheers, mib
Aaron
@pda Not sure if this function - custom search engine can help you.
If is,this post will be help,too.
This makes the search field in the bookmarks bar useless. I would rather use it than disable it, as it just gets in the way with this setting.
Aaron
@pda
Or maybe I understood it wrong. Do you want to search your saved bookmarks here?
mib2berlin
@pda
The first thing I remove on a new Vivaldi install, no idea what this is for it just take space.
If you need a separate search field add it to the address bar, use the address field for searching bookmarks or QC.
You can configure the address field to search for bookmarks only and use the search field for searching the web.
You misunderstood me. If you have more than 10 bookmarks, you need a separate search field on bookmarks bar (only there and nowhere else.) , but it should only search in bookmarks.
Look how the bookmarks menu (vivaldi:bookmarks) is made. Such a search is needed in the bookmarks bar. Without it, the bookmarks bar is just an unfinished bookmarks menu.
The only option I have found is to put a customised extension, but that's a bit silly instead of customising search.
Aaron
@pda
It seems I got it right the second time.
Unfortunately, there is currently no official mechanism to provide bookmark search on the speed dial page. You can now only open the bookmark panel or bookmark page to search for locally saved bookmarks.